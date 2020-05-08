Watch Susanna Macfarlane perform for the FOX8 Home Concert Series

During this pandemic, we’re bringing the music to YOU! Watch in the video player above.

Tonight, take a listen to Susanna Macfarlane.

Susanna is a singer/songwriter based in North Carolina. She has entertained thousands over the last year with her keen ability to transport listeners to a new world through her storytelling. Whether it’s a love song about a client at her hair salon or expressing her struggles with anxiety, you will find yourself wanting more.

Recently she has been airing a stay-at-home concert series during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can tune in every Saturday to see a 30-minute show mixed with cover songs and originals.

You can also purchase or stream her recently released album ‘Susanna Songs’ on all major platforms.



https://www.facebook.com/susannamacfarlanemusichttp://stream.susannamacfarlane.com