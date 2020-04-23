Watch Roy Roberts perform for FOX8 Home Concert Series Friday at 7 p.m.

Roy Roberts will perform Friday, April 24, at 7 p.m. for the FOX8 Home Concert Series.

The event will be streamed live at www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook Page.

Roy Roberts has always kept “SOUL in his Blues. Its more than the rhythm/ lead guitar parts, rhythm section, Hammond organ, sharp horn punctuations and riffs, but its Roy’s warm, full-bodied, vocal range, that separate him from the mediocre.

In recordings and on stage, Roy’s tenor to baritone voice, his intense, emotional delivery, from a whisper to shout, a torchy soul ballad to an open throat blues shouter, his flexible, powerful voice allows him to have a complete command of his audiences and listeners. His style, honed from years in church and gospel music, is the mark that all effective and dynamic soul vocalists possess. Roy learned from the best.

His early career of touring in the sixties with Solomon Burke, Otis Redding, Stevie Wonder as a guitarist allowed him to witness the dynamic vocal and onstage presence these stylistic icons possess. Roy’s years of touring in the 70s and 80s with national and international Soul, R&B, Country acts gave him the foundation to form his own recording and touring unit, “The Roy Roberts Experience” and “The Roy Roberts Band.”

With The Roy Roberts Band, he has toured Switzerland, Italy, Greece, and France. As a multi-instrumentalist, with songwriting talents, along with his remarkable ear for tone, pitch and talent make him a natural producer and developer of talent in the studio.

An award-winning producer, studio, and label owner, Roy has produced/recorded artists like Chick Willis, Barbara Carr, Priscilla Price, Floyd Miles, all on his Rock House Records, based in Greensboro.

Roy continues to write, record and perform his own unique brand of gospel rooted Dynamic SoulBlues Music.

Roy’s Website: www.royrobertsblues.com

Follow Roy on Social Media: https://twitter.com/RobertsBlues https://www.instagram.com/RoyRobertsBlues/ https://www.facebook.com/roy.roberts.31586

Listen to Roy’s Music: https://www.pandora.com/artist/roy-roberts/strange-love/ALP6nvdKvd72XjZ