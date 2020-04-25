Dewey and Leslie Brown to perform for FOX8 Home Concert Series Monday

Dewey and Leslie Brown will perform Monday, April 27, at 7 p.m. for the FOX8 Home Concert Series.

The event will be streamed live at www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook Page.

Burlington, North Carolina’s Dewey and Leslie Brown are a power couple with bluegrass talent who bring together the sounds of Ralph Stanley mixed with Hazel Dickens.

Dewey played fiddle as a Clinch Mountain Boy for Dr. Stanley for 11 years, until his death in 2016. Moreover, Dewey released CD, “Traditional Fiddle,” featuring Ralph Stanley and The Clinch Mountain Boys.

Leslie is an authentic coal miner’s daughter who was raised by her grandparents in the Appalachian Mountains of Vansant, Virginia. Her upbringing in those mountains has always played a significant role in her songwriting, dancing, and singing. Leslie is about the most authentic mountain girl you will ever meet.

Together, their music is powerful and genuine to bluegrass tradition. Dewey and Leslie currently own The Liberty Showcase Theater in Liberty, North Carolina. They also run two festivals, “Deweyfest” and “Gospelfest.” They are releasing a new CD called “Jealousy” with their band, The Carolina Gentlemen, this coming Spring, 2020.