Sydney Rose to perform Wednesday at 7 pm for FOX8 Home Concert Series

Sydney Rose will perform Wednesday, May 6, at 7 p.m. for the FOX8 Home Concert Series.

The event will be streamed live at www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook Page.

Sydney Rose, a captivating singer-songwriter, has made a quick impact on the music scene after being discovered at a local open mic. She hails from just outside of Greensboro and has been singing for as long as she can remember getting classical training in chorus and musical theater.

Sydney Rose’s strong singing ability covers a multitude of genres including contemporary and classic country, pop, and rock. Her relatable original lyrics are strongly influenced by country, folk, and pop. Whether she is singing an original or covering Kelsea Ballerini, The Animals, or Hootie and the Blowfish, people always sit down and listen. Her debut single “Broken Wing” released February and her follow up single “Tripping” will be released in May.

Links to Broken Wing:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/broken-wing/1490184043?i=1490184050

Links to social media:

https://www.instagram.com/sydneyrosewray/

https://www.facebook.com/sydneyrosesings

https://www.sydneyrosewray.com/