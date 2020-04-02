Lauren Light to perform Friday, April 10, for FOX8 Home Concert Series

Lauren Light will perform Friday, April 10, at 7 p.m. for the FOX8 Home Concert Series.

The event will be streamed live at www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook Page.

Whether playing as a duo or with her full band, Lauren Light has the ability to connect and provide an unmatched energy and musicality like no other. On stage, she artfully crafts the perfect blend of pop, storytelling, and powerfully soulful vocals. Born and raised in Lexington, NC, Lauren has remained true to her native state while cultivating her career as a musician and songwriter. For the last few years, Lauren has steadily been making a name for herself in the music industry not only locally but throughout the United States, playing over 800 shows, in over 30 states. As well as releasing a new song every month.

While in college, getting a Master’s certificate in Music Business/Songwriting from Berklee; Light began her career as a professional musician developing her own sound and honing her business skills while working for an emerging booking agency. After a trip to CA in 2018, she co-founded a successful Sync Licensing company based in Los Angeles specializing in custom music for placement in TV, Film, Trailers, and Advertisements. You can hear her music on a range of projects from a roller coaster in TN to the newest episode of Marvel’s hit show “Runaways”. In her free time, you’ll see Lauren drinking insane amounts of coffee, co-writing as much as possible and releasing content on her Music Business Podcast “The Enlightened Musician” Lauren remains true to herself and her music where everyday life, her experiences, and others around her are consistent influences that fuel that musical fire that shows no signs of fading away.

You can purcahse Lauren’s music here: http://www.laurenlight.com/listen