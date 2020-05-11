Jacob Vaughan to perform Monday at 7 p.m. for FOX8 Home Concert Series

Jacob Vaughan will perform Monday, May 11, at 7 p.m. for the FOX8 Home Concert Series. The event will be streamed live at www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook Page.

Jacob is a North Carolina country boy and is best known as a singer/songwriter specializing in country music.

With over 2,500 followers and subscribers on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, his content has over 10,000 total views since 2015.

Jacob has collaborated and performed with Confederate Railroad, Diamond Rio, Ray Fulcher (Luke Combs) and Jon Montgomery (Jukebox Rehab). He has released an EP The Studio Sessions (2016), Breakups and Ballads (2019), One Of Those Days and Helen, Georgia. He has a mission to keep solid country music alive since 2015 when he developed a passion to write and perform music to encourage the listener. 2020 has been a big year for Jacob so far. He was invited as a singer/songwriter to the Tennessee Songwriters Week where he went on to win a spot in a songwriter’s round at the coveted Bluebird Cafe. Jacob Vaughan also booked a show at Ole Red Gatlinburg (Blake Shelton).