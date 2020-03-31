Evan Olson and Jessica Mashburn – aka AM Rodeo – to perform Friday for FOX8 Home Concert Series

Evan Olson and Jessica Mashburn — together know as AM Rodeo — will perform Friday, April 3, at 7 p.m.

The event will be streamed live at www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook Page.

Evan Scott Olson was born in West Point, New York during the “Summer Of Love.” His father was an officer in the Army Corps of Engineers. He is a rock singer and songwriter based in Greensboro, North Carolina and has recorded seven albums including “One Room” (Universal) and “Red” (LoveCat Music). His primary instrument is guitar, but he plays all of the instruments on his CDs. In the late 1980s, while still in college, he was in the group Majosha, then went on to become a member of the pop group Bus Stop.

Since he started playing bars at age 16, Evan has performed thousands of gigs all over the United States. He’s also written and recorded several national television commercial jingles including songs for Hershey’s and Mercedes Benz. His songs have been featured in numerous television shows and movies including Sex And The City, Baywatch, Law & Order, Ugly Betty, Friday Night Lights, 90210, In America, Scooby Doo the movie, and MTV’s The Hills. Evan currently performs with many acts locally and is also writing and recording with Jessica Mashburn, who you will read about below, in a duo they call AM rOdeO.

Jessica Crysta Mashburn was born in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Both of her parents were musicians. Her mother played guitar and piano, and her father was a singer and played the upright bass. Jessica was extremely shy as a child and her mother would try to break her of that by having her sing at family gatherings as early as age 5. She began to play piano and guitar by ear shortly after and started writing songs as a teenager.

In high school, Jessica competed in talent shows all over Greensboro, and was also the President of the Honors Vocal Ensemble her senior year. Jessica attended UNCG School of Music and went on to receive a fine arts music degree for piano/vocal performance from Sandhills College. In 2008 she was cast in the Triad Stage production of David Sedaris’ “Santa Land Diaries”. Her “Miss Peppermint” character received rave reviews providing soothing and sometimes humorous interludes during the entire show, which sold out for 26 performances. Jessica still actively writes and performs locally and aside from music, she has worked with Quaintance Weaver Restaurants & Hotels in a variety of roles since 1999.

For more information and to purchase music visit www.amrodeo.com.

https://www.facebook.com/AM-rOdeO-274056587984/