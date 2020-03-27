Eric Gales to perform Friday for FOX8 Home Concert Series

Eric Gales will perform for our FOX8 Home Concert Series on Monday, March 30, at 7 p.m. The event will stream live at www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook Page.

Gales is performing as part of the FOX8 Home Concert Series for people social distancing at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gales is a blues-rock guitarist who has record more than a dozen albums for major record labels. The Memphis-born Gales was a child prodigy who began playing guitar at age 4.

He is married to LaDonna Gales of Greensboro — and now calls Greensboro home.

For more information visit www.ericgalesband.com.

Eric Gales