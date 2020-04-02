Emily Scott Robinson to perform Wednesday for FOX8 Home Concert Series

Emily Scott Robinson will perform for the FOX8 Home Concert Series at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8.

The event will be streamed live at www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook Page.

Emily Scott Robinson

Greensboro native Emily Scott Robinson has traveled a quarter-million miles and counting, paying her dues along the dusty highways of America’s wild country in the RV she calls home.

Along the way, she’s captured the stories of the people she met and expertly crafted them into the songs featured on her gorgeous debut studio release, “Traveling Mercies.” Robinson received critical acclaim from Rolling Stone for her new record, which was named one of its “40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2019.” Her song “The Dress” made Rolling Stone’s list of “20 Best Country and Americana Songs of 2019.”

Robinson’s online store for music: https://emilyscottrobinson.com/store