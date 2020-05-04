Elliott Humphries to perform Monday at 7 p.m. for the FOX8 Home Concert Series

Elliott Humphries will perform Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m. for the FOX8 Home Concert Series. The event will be streamed live at www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook Page.

The music he makes falls somewhere between the heartache of Jason Isbell and Ryan Adams, the energy of Husker Du and AC/DC, and the passion and compassion of Johnny Cash and Tom Petty.

There’s an urgent quaver in his voice, whether he’s singing about lost love, the state of the world or escaping the limits of small-town life. Elliott writes about the space between hope and heartbreak, and perspective.

Music Purchases:

http://elliotthumphries.bandcamp.com/track/what-you-cant-replace

http://bethemoon1.bandcamp.com/album/golden-age