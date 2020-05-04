Watch Now
FOX8 Morning News

Elliott Humphries to perform Monday at 7 p.m. for the FOX8 Home Concert Series

FOX8 Home Concerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Elliott Humphries will perform Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m. for the FOX8 Home Concert Series. The event will be streamed live at www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook Page

The music he makes falls somewhere between the heartache of Jason Isbell and Ryan Adams, the energy of Husker Du and AC/DC, and the passion and compassion of Johnny Cash and Tom Petty.

There’s an urgent quaver in his voice, whether he’s singing about lost love, the state of the world or escaping the limits of small-town life. Elliott writes about the space between hope and heartbreak, and perspective.

Music Purchases:

http://elliotthumphries.bandcamp.com/track/what-you-cant-replace

http://bethemoon1.bandcamp.com/album/golden-age

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter