Donna Hughes will perform Monday for FOX8 Home Concert Series

Donna Hughes

Donna Hughes will perform Monday, April 20, at 7 p.m. for the FOX8 Home Concert Series.

The event will be streamed live at www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook Page.

Donna has written over 500 songs. She has released six albums and also several singles, containing mostly original material. Her songs have been recorded or performed by artists around the globe, including Alison Krauss & Union Station, who didn’t just release one of Donna’s songs (“My Poor Old Heart”), and win a Grammy for the Album, but also sang Donna’s song at the CMA Awards in 2005.

Donna has had other songs recorded by Grammy-nominated band The Seldom Scene, and by legendary guitar player Wyatt Rice, The Snyder Family, Kati Penn, Darren Beachley, A.J. Lee & The Tuttles, Grass Country, Carlos & The Banditos, Bria Kelly of The Voice & America’s Got Talent, Newtown, Nu Blu & others. Bluegrass Artist Amanda Cook will release a song of Donna’s on her new upcoming Album (“Where Are You Darlin”).

Donna’s songs have been written about every subject from the coronavirus, to being stuck at Walmart, to dogs on chains.

Donna’s career received a huge boost, when the legendary Tony Rice approached her about producing an album on Rounder Records for her. The Album, released in 2007, was entitled “Gaining Wisdom.” The next CD “Hellos, Goodbyes & Butterflies,” was also on Rounder Records, & produced by the legendary J.D. Crowe, released in 2009.

Donna has also performed on television shows such as “Song Of The Mountains” on PBS, and “Live From The Dennison Lodge,” filmed in Dubois, Wyoming, also on PBS.

Visit her website at https://donnahughes.com/home/.