Colin Allured to perform Wednesday, April 15, for FOX8 Home Concert Series

Colin Allured will perform Wednesday, April 15, at 7 p.m. for the FOX8 Home Concert Series.

The event will be streamed live at www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook Page.

Colin Allured

Colin Allured is a multi-instrumentalist who offers a truly unique performance

experience. His songs are intricately crafted with a lush baritone voice, guitar, and self-styled footdrums.

The constellation of this musicality lifts his songs into the sonic sphere of a full band but with intimacy of the solo artist. He is often accompanied by Cristin Whiting on auxiliary percussion. Colin graduated from the UNC School of the Arts in classical guitar, has studied West African string music with Mamadou Sidibe, Indian classical music with Gaurang Doshi, Madhumita Saha and Roop Verma, and has his roots in his father’s 60s records. The devotion and refinement of his musicianship is all in service of great songs, danceable beats and a soulful vibe.

You can purchase his album “Always Music” on all streaming platforms. His web site is www.colinallured.com.