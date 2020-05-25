Casey Noel to perform Wednesday for FOX8 Home Concert Series

Casey Noel will perform Wednesday, May 27, for the FOX8 Home Concert Series.

The event will be streamed live at www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook Page.

Casey Noel is a singer/songwriter out of Greensboro, North Carolina. She brings a blend of folk, Americana, country, and blues to her unique rasp, powerful sound and distinctive vocals. She has become a crowd favorite at a variety of different venues throughout the Triad area.

She has performed at The Reeves Theater, Muddy Creek Music Hall, The Blind Tiger, Main Cellar City Club, at the Gas Hill Room and others. Her passion for singing and songwriting has her poised to make a big impact on the NC Triad music scene and beyond. Casey is the creator and host of Spotlight Sessions, a bi-monthly singer/songwriter round that for the past year and a half has exposed the Triad to a plethora of talented singer/songwriters from the NC area.

Casey Noel has been hard at work on her first EP which was recorded with Doug Williams at ElectroMagnetic Radiation Recorders in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Casey’s EP “Not Just Pretty Words” is set for release on May 25th. It is a six song compilation that she feels accurately represents her as an artist and showcases her colorful and nuanced voice.