Bryson Lee Caviness to perform Friday for FOX8 Home Concert Series

Bryson Caviness will perform Friday, May 22, for the FOX8 Home Concert Series.

The event will be streamed live at www.myfox8.com and on the FOX8 Facebook Page.

Bryson Caviness is 18 years old from Julian, NC.

He has been playing the guitar for about six years now and has been singing for as long as he can remember.

He was in choir all through middle school and high school and that’s where he really gained a love and passion for music.

Bryson went to southeast Guilford high school. He is now a musical theatre major at Greensboro College.

He has been writing songs since he was about 15 and has just never stopped so last year he decided that he should chase his dreams and record an all-acoustic album of songs he’s written so far.