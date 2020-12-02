FOX8 Holiday Home How-To: Making Christmas treats with Chef Keith Gardiner from GTCC

In this week’s FOX8 Holiday Home How-To, Chef Keith Gardiner from GTCC shows us how to make some holiday treats. The recipes are posted below; the how-to video will be posted above shortly after the live how-to show has ended.

Reindeer Cookies

These reindeer cookies are really adorable! Children enjoy making and eating them. Add a red M&M® and make the Rudolph.

Prep: 30 mins

Cook: 10 mins

Total: 40 mins

Servings: 36

Yield: 3 dozen cookies

Ingredient Checklist

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup white sugar

1 cup smooth peanut butter

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

72 small pretzel twists, or as needed

½ cup chocolate chips, or as needed

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Step 2

Beat butter, sugar, peanut butter, eggs, vanilla extract, and salt together in a bowl until smooth and creamy. Stir flour and baking soda into creamed butter mixture until well incorporated.

Step 3

Roll dough into 36 balls. Flatten each ball and shape into an upside-down triangle. Press two pretzels into the two top corners of each triangle for the antlers. Press two chocolate chips into the center of each triangle for the eyes, and one chocolate chip or M&M on the bottom of the triangle for the nose. Arrange cookies on baking sheets.

Step 4

Bake in the preheated oven until cookies are golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:

208 calories; protein 4.5g 9% DV; carbohydrates 25.9g 8% DV; fat 10.2g 16% DV; cholesterol 23.9mg 8% DV; sodium 381.6mg 15% DV.

Snowball Cookies



Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/ 4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups finely chopped pecans

Powdered sugar

How to make

STEP 1

Heat oven to 325°F.

STEP 2

Cream butter and sugar in medium bowl until creamy. Add vanilla; beat until well mixed.

STEP 3

Add flour and pecans; beat at low speed, scraping bowl occasionally, until well mixed.

STEP 4

Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place 1 inch apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake 16-18 minutes or until very lightly browned. Cool 5 minutes; roll in powdered sugar while still warm and again when cool.

