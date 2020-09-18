FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Tracey Fountain, medical assistant and central supply manager

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight’s hero is Tracey Fountain who has worked in healthcare helping others for 20 years. Tracey is currently a medical assistant and central supply manager and is relied on by many to ensure that residents of her facility get what they need.

