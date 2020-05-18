FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Members of High Point Fire Department Station 8

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This crew is with Station 8 in High Point. Meet Brian Mains, Captain Damon Whitaker, Jeff Crotts and Travis Sloan. These guys are brothers living part-time with each other when on duty, and when they are not, they are Facetiming as you see here. Thank you for protecting the people in High Point.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.