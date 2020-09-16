FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Holly Jackson, nurse with Encompass Home Health

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tonight we highlight another healthcare hero. Holly Jackson has been a nurse for over 20 years and is currently an LPN at Encompass Home Health in Randolph County. She is recognized for going above and beyond for her patients.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.