HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — We need your help to collect gifts for kids in need! For the 35th year, FOX8 and The Salvation Armies of the Piedmont Triad are teaming up for our annual holiday campaign Gifts for Kids.
From Monday, Nov. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 3., we’ll be collecting gifts at Tractor Supply Company‘s 17 locations throughout the Piedmont Triad and donations online.
This holiday toy drive helps serve more than 20,000 children in the Piedmont Triad at Christmas.
You can bring new, unwrapped gifts directly to one of the Tractor Supply Company locations listed below. Tractor Supply Company also sells toys, so you can also purchase toys in store to donate.
Monetary donations can be made online by clicking the green banner on our Gifts for Kids page or by scanning the QR code in a participating Tractor Supply Company location.
Here are all the Piedmont Triad Tractor Supply Company locations where you can help us collect Gifts for Kids!
Alamance County
TSC Burlington Store #445
3129 Garden Road
Burlington, N.C. 27215
Davidson County
TSC Lexington Store #1184
15 Plaza Parkway
Lexington, N.C. 27292
TSC Thomasville Store #2363
1122 Randolph St. Suite 100
Thomasville, N.C. 27360
Davie County
TSC Mocksville Store #2269
1029 Yadkinville Road
Mocksville, N.C. 27028
Forsyth County
TSC Clemmons Store #468
7325 Thoroughbred Lane
Clemmons, N.C. 27012
TSC Kernersville Store #2493
1374 Glenn Center Drive
Kernersville, N.C. 27284
TSC Rural Hall Store #477
1011 Bethania-Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, N.C. 27045
Guilford County
TSC Greensboro Store #2120
4104 S. Elm-Eugene St.
Greensboro, N.C. 27406
TSC Oak Ridge Store #161
8005 Market Place Drive
Oak Ridge, N.C. 27410
Montgomery County
TSC Biscoe Store #2157
527 E. Main Street
Biscoe, N.C. 27209
Randolph County
TSC Asheboro Store #387
1200 E. Dixie Drive
Asheboro, N.C. 27203
Rockingham County
TSC Eden Store #1267
842A S. Van Buren Road
Eden, N.C. 27288
TSC Madison Store #2063
124 New Market
Madison, N.C. 27025
TSC Reidsville Store #2443
2627 S. Scales St.
Reidsville, N.C. 27320
Surry County
TSC Mount Airy Store #366
2149 Rockford St.
Mount Airy, N.C. 27030
Wilkes County
TSC Elkin Store #457
1925 N. Bridge Street
Elkin, N.C. 28621
TSC Wilkesboro Store #1458
1826 N.C. 16, U.S. 421
Wilkesboro, N.C. 28697