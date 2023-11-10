HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — We need your help to collect gifts for kids in need! For the 35th year, FOX8 and The Salvation Armies of the Piedmont Triad are teaming up for our annual holiday campaign Gifts for Kids.

From Monday, Nov. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 3., we’ll be collecting gifts at Tractor Supply Company‘s 17 locations throughout the Piedmont Triad and donations online.

This holiday toy drive helps serve more than 20,000 children in the Piedmont Triad at Christmas.

You can bring new, unwrapped gifts directly to one of the Tractor Supply Company locations listed below. Tractor Supply Company also sells toys, so you can also purchase toys in store to donate.

Monetary donations can be made online by clicking the green banner on our Gifts for Kids page or by scanning the QR code in a participating Tractor Supply Company location.

Here are all the Piedmont Triad Tractor Supply Company locations where you can help us collect Gifts for Kids!

Alamance County

TSC Burlington Store #445

3129 Garden Road

Burlington, N.C. 27215

Davidson County

TSC Lexington Store #1184

15 Plaza Parkway

Lexington, N.C. 27292

TSC Thomasville Store #2363

1122 Randolph St. Suite 100

Thomasville, N.C. 27360

Davie County

TSC Mocksville Store #2269

1029 Yadkinville Road

Mocksville, N.C. 27028

Forsyth County

TSC Clemmons Store #468

7325 Thoroughbred Lane

Clemmons, N.C. 27012

TSC Kernersville Store #2493

1374 Glenn Center Drive

Kernersville, N.C. 27284

TSC Rural Hall Store #477

1011 Bethania-Rural Hall Road

Rural Hall, N.C. 27045

Guilford County

TSC Greensboro Store #2120

4104 S. Elm-Eugene St.

Greensboro, N.C. 27406

TSC Oak Ridge Store #161

8005 Market Place Drive

Oak Ridge, N.C. 27410

Montgomery County

TSC Biscoe Store #2157

527 E. Main Street

Biscoe, N.C. 27209

Randolph County

TSC Asheboro Store #387

1200 E. Dixie Drive

Asheboro, N.C. 27203

Rockingham County

TSC Eden Store #1267

842A S. Van Buren Road

Eden, N.C. 27288

TSC Madison Store #2063

124 New Market

Madison, N.C. 27025

TSC Reidsville Store #2443

2627 S. Scales St.

Reidsville, N.C. 27320

Surry County

TSC Mount Airy Store #366

2149 Rockford St.

Mount Airy, N.C. 27030

Wilkes County

TSC Elkin Store #457

1925 N. Bridge Street

Elkin, N.C. 28621

TSC Wilkesboro Store #1458

1826 N.C. 16, U.S. 421

Wilkesboro, N.C. 28697