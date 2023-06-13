GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The number of homeless students in Guilford County is in the thousands.

During the 2020-2021 school year, Guilford County Schools had 1,600 students experiencing homelessness. That number soared to more than 2,500 during the 2021-2022 school year.

That’s a big part of why the work that BackPack Beginnings in Greensboro is important and why FOX8 WGHP is lending a hand for Founder’s Day of Caring.

BackPack Beginnings (WGHP)

BackPack Beginnings, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, works to feed, comfort and clothe children in need. The organization says it helps more than 21,000 children who are experiencing hunger and trauma in the Triad, and they do it with the help of more than 200 partners across Guilford, Forsyth and Alamance counties.

On Friday, June 16, the FOX8 family will be volunteering with BackPack Beginnings and sharing their story on TV and online throughout the day as part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring

Founder’s Day of Caring was established in 2016 by Nexstar founder, chairman and CEO Perry Sook. Every year during the third week of June, Nexstar employees across more than 100 television markets — including FOX8 WGHP in the Piedmont Triad — take part in service projects to benefit their local communities. You can also see the impact Nexstar stations are having all across the country by following the hashtags #NexstarNation and #NexstarCares on social media.

BackPack Beginnings

Food Programs

BackPack Beginnings (WGHP)

“We want to fill the gaps where food insecurity remains and a lot of those gaps include the weekends, holidays, and summer breaks,” Founder and Executive Director Parker White told FOX8 in 2020.

One of the ways that BackPack Beginnings fills those gaps is through the organization’s food programs. Inside a Guilford County warehouse, volunteers work to fill dozens of bags with proteins, grains, fruits and vegetables before delivering the bags to Guilford County schools where families fighting food insecurity can pick them up and take them home.

The food programs include programs to address the weekend and summer food gaps, a snack pantry to provide free snacks in classrooms and take the burden off of teachers and prenatal and infant feeding which gets formula and baby food to low-income families with the help of Cone Health and the summer feeding program

BackPack Beginnings (WGHP)

And BackPack Beginnings doesn’t stop at food.

Clothing Program

The organization’s Clothing Program provides free clothes to Guilford County children up to age 17. That can make a big difference, especially for students at the 39 Guilford County Schools that have a “standard mode of dress” requirement, according to BackPack Beginnings. They accept new and gently used children’s clothing and shoes, and any donated undergarments, such as underwear, socks and bras, must be new.

Comfort Programs

BackPack Beginnings (WGHP)

BackPack Beginnings’ Comfort Programs cover a broad range of needs. The organization provides “Comfort BackPacks” which include care, comfort and necessities for children during traumatic situations, such as children who are abused/neglected, homeless, in foster care and refugees. The Personal Care Program offers kids hygiene items, including period products, which are not normally covered by SNAP benefits. Book Beginnings distributes free books in the tens of thousands aiming for book ownership and book abundance. And they also distribute diapers, wipes, developmental toys, baby accessories and baby equipment to local families; the group emphasizes that there are no federal social programs that address diaper needs.

How you can help

If you’re interested in donating, take a look at the slideshow below. We have a list of some of the most-urgently needed items for the food, clothing and comfort programs.

You can also support BackPack Beginnings by signing up to volunteer or making a donation online.

For more information or to donate, visit the BackPack Beginnings website.