FOX8 Community Baby Shower: Donate now to help new mothers across the Piedmont Triad!

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — New mothers could use an extra hand now more than ever.

This year, FOX8 is bringing back the FOX8 Community Baby Shower for its 5th year.

It’s a charitable effort to collect essential baby supplies for new mothers and babies in need. Everything that we collect goes to help families throughout the entire Piedmont Triad region.

We’re looking for everything from toys to clothes, but these families are especially in need of formula and disposable diapers

Bring new or gently used baby items to any A Cleaner World location throughout the Triad. The Salvation Army will help us make sure everything gets to a family that needs it.

New this year, we’re making it even easier to donate. The banner on the FOX8 homepage will let you make a secure monetary donation to the Salvation Army in your community.

Since the first Community Baby Shower, we’ve been able to get tens of thousands of items to new mothers, helping to ease the financial burden for thousands of at-risk women in our community.