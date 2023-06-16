GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The FOX8 team is getting out of the studio to share the story of BackPack Beginnings in Greensboro as part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

And we’re not just highlighting their work. We’re taking part in it too! All day Friday, volunteers from across the FOX8 television station will be putting in hours to lighten the non-profit’s load.

BackPack Beginnings, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, works to feed, comfort and clothe children in need. The organization says it helps more than 21,000 children who are experiencing hunger and trauma in the Triad, and they do it with the help of more than 200 partners across Guilford, Forsyth and Alamance counties.

Founder’s Day of Caring was established in 2016 by Nexstar founder, chairman and CEO Perry Sook. Every year during the third week of June, Nexstar employees across more than 100 television markets — including FOX8 WGHP in the Piedmont Triad — take part in service projects to benefit their local communities. You can also see the impact Nexstar stations are having all across the country by following the hashtags #NexstarNation and #NexstarCares on social media.

Follow along as FOX8 and BackPack Beginnings team up to make a difference in the live blog below.