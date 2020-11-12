Forge Greensboro developing adult-focused pre-apprenticeship program

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Apprenticeship programs are a great way for businesses to grow talent.

High school and college students are usually the ones who use these opportunities to get a foot in the door, but that’s changing.

Triad companies are focused on giving adults the same experience.

Forge Greensboro, a community makerspace, is developing an adult-focused pre-apprenticeship program for welding.

“Guilford Apprenticeship Partners, so the GAP program, is a really, really fantastic model and I hope that they continue to spread it throughout the state, but it focuses more on kids in high school,” Forge Greensboro Executive Director Joe Rotondi said.

Rotondi is reaching out to youth 18 to 24, women interested in non-traditional careers, veterans and people who’ve been through the legal system but are seeking a fresh start.

“The groups that we want to serve are folks who’ve been typically left out of a lot of these opportunities,” Rotondi said.

Adelana Nelson was homeless when she received a flier about classes offered at the Forge.

She learned machinery during a skills bootcamp.

She is grateful for how that experience allowed her to find something she enjoys.

“It makes me feel fantastic that other people are going to be able to do the same thing I can do,” Nelson said.

What the Forge is doing is also part of the Adult Apprenticeship Program GuilfordWorks launched with an emphasis on welding, cybersecurity, and computer support.

The Forge will help welding participants get the skills they need to earn a full apprenticeship through GuilfordWorks’ network of partnering companies.