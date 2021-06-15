Five wasn’t enough; they had enough love in their hearts to follow their dreams of fostering

(WGHP) — A real life Brady Bunch…with even more love to give. Shanda and Scott Trogdon married, creating blended family of five children. But apparently that wasn’t even enough… Both of them had dreamed of fostering, so when they came together as a family, they followed that dream.

They attended MAPP classes, and fostered through Seven Homes. They felt trained and ready, but they were still nervous when they got their first call for a placement.

“Super excited, as every parent, super nervous; and our whole family, we decided to do this,” Shanda said.

Their daughter Emily has even followed in their footsteps. She’s a ‘Second Generation’ foster, and soon to be adoptive parent. “They did amazing things, and really opened my eyes to the need that was there.”

The Trogdons have had five foster placements so far, all of them very different. “We just protect them and love them, and we always look at them as if they are not our children, they are God’s children. And we just take care of them and protect them at the time when needed that,” he said.

They consider themselves blessed for being able to love children who need it, and even if it’s difficult it’s a service they cherish.



“We keep seeing these little seeds that we planted, dropped, blossom; we are just amazed at what God does,” Shanda says.

Those seeds truly did blossom, as we’ll discover next week when we explore their daughter Emily’s journey in fostering.

You can learn more about fostering for yourself, just visit Forever Family.