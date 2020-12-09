FOX8 Finding Holiday Hope: Pastor Scott Simmons

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Spiritual leaders around the Piedmont Triad are offering up hopeful messages during this holiday season.
Hear Pastor Scott Simmons in today’s FOX8 Finding Holiday Hope. Pastor Simmons is with Kernersville Wesleyan Church.
