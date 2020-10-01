Fall Shop, Sip and Stroll will help businesses recover from pandemic shutdown

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro Incorporated is hoping the Fall Shop, Sip and Stroll will help support businesses recovering from the pandemic shutdown.

“Our local retailers could use the support,” said Sarah Healy, Downtown Greensboro Incorporated director of operations. “They went through so much when COVID started. This is a great way to get reintroduced to all the shops we have down here.”

The Fall Shop, Sip and Stroll will give shoppers a chance to stop by stores along Elm Street on Friday evening to sample complimentary drinks and cash in on great sales.

Daniel Weatherington owns Gate City Candy Company. The Fall Shop, Sip and Stroll is the type of event his business needs.

“Small businesses really make up the community and having the customers from the community come out and support us is the reason why we own small businesses,” Weatherington said.

Sarah McDavid owns the jewelry store Terra Blue. She is looking forward to sharing her hand-crafted necklaces and bracelets with new shoppers.

“We are going to have a lot of people downtown that normally don’t come downtown,” McDavid said. “So, it’s going to be wonderful for social distancing and a lot of people experiencing something that is unique and fun.”

If retailers see great crowds, there’s a chance there could be a Winter, Shop, Sip and Stroll.

“I can definitely see us doing a Shop, Sip and Stroll again possibly kicking off downtown in December,” Healy said. “We’ve been talking about that with our local retailers as well.”

The Fall Shop, Sip and Stroll starts Friday evening, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, it starts at 12 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Saturday’s Fall, Shop, Sip, and Stroll is paired with Open Streets, a time when Elm Street is closed to vehicle traffic between Market and Lewis Streets from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.