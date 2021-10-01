Fall fun guide 2021: Get in the autumn spirit with these Triad pumpkin patches, corn mazes, hayrides and more!

Looking for a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayride or other fall activities near you?

Here’s a list of a few in the Triad area. Call before you go for hours of operation. Descriptions are pulled from each location’s website or social media.

The 2021 season is looking great! Thousands of pumpkins to choose from along with all of the goodies we usually have! Our hours are 9am – 7:30pm. Yes, pets are allowed. We do accept credit and debit cards. There’s no admission fee. We’re now offering season passes to professional photographers! Just check-in when you arrive.

Location: 2558 W Clemmonsville Road, Winston-Salem, NC

Contact: (276) 233-5059

J. Razz & Tazz is an agritourism farm located in eastern Guilford County. We offer a challenging day and night corn maze located in a field of corn that will later be harvested as one of our annual crops. You can take an educational farm tour on a wagon pulled by a tractor and learn more about agriculture. For the very young, and parents, we have Burgess Grove, which is our play area for down on the farm fun. Drinks and snacks are available for purchase. There are tables available for parties and group outings, along with plenty of space for an old fashion blanket-style picnic. Lastly, we are a real working farm, and over the years we have acquired a large collection of tractors and equipment. Much of it has been put on display for your viewing pleasure. Along with our pumpkin patch, we are now selling sunflowers, corn shocks, straw bales and deer corn!

Masks are required.

Location: 466 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville

Contact: (336) 697-2473

Get your cameras ready! We are looking forward to another fun year of pumpkins and trees! The opening date will be announced soon.

Location: 853 Old Winston Road, Kernersville, NC

Contact: (336) 409-6251

Come enjoy our corn maze and so much more! Tickets include the Kersey Valley Express train, corn maze, jumping pillows, Super Mega Ride N Slide, pedal carts, cow train, kiddie zip lines, rock wall, bungee trampolines, treehouse village, and dinosaur discovery.

Location: 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale, NC

Contact: (336) 431-1700

Fall is here, and it’s time to decorate our homes and carve pumpkins! We’ve planted over 12,000 pumpkin and gourd seeds and our patches are loaded. We are so excited to welcome guests out for our Pumpkin Pickin’ Adventure each weekend in October for pumpkin picking, hayrides, pumpkin seed tasting, apple cider slushies, and apple cider pressing demonstrations. Reserve your tickets early and join us for a whole lot of fall fun! Reserve your adventure here.

Location: 506 Parks Crossroads Church Road, Ramseur

Contact: (336)-824-5263

Our pumpkin patch (the field beside the produce building) is now open with select sizes of Jack-o-lanterns Our pumpkin yard (beside the large wagon display) is stocked with lots of carving, culinary & decorative pumpkins, including stacks!

Location: 4021 Hicone Road, Greensboro, NC

Contact: (336) 621-1264

Mark your calendars for FALL ON THE FARM at Smith Hollow Farm. Every Saturday and Sunday, September 25 through Nov 7. We will be open for a corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayride, animal viewing & more!

Location: 5920 Smith Hollow Road, Kernersville, NC

For more info, click here.

🚜Hayrides begin at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Our 6-acre corn maze will confuse the best of us! The design changes every fall season so that even the most experienced will get lost with us year after year. We also have our corn maze open after dark for those of us that like the added challenge of navigating the corn with a flashlight or in total darkness!

There are COVID precautions in place.

Location: 5500 Leonard Farm Road, Kernersville, NC

Contact: (336) 409-0796

Let us know if you see an outdated listing or have one to add!