Fairgrove Elementary staff surprise kids with Christmas cheer as they head into holiday break

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Today was the last day of school at Fairgrove Elementary School in Thomasville before the holiday break.
The teachers and staff with a little surprise for the kids when they arrived at school this morning.
Everyone was decked out in some type of Christmas outfit. We had lots of elves, a reindeer, a snowman and even Santa himself.
The goal was to spread some holiday cheer and joy in what has been a difficult year for the kids because of the pandemic.
Based on the smiles, I think they accomplished their goal.