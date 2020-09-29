Expanding beyond the screen, Lexington teachers take students on virtual field trip to Disney World

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A click of the mouse has acted like a flick of the wrist with a magic wand for Charles England Elementary third graders, who are learning remotely.

The Lexington school district students have been in virtually learning since the pandemic sent students home in March.

As a way to lift their student’s spirits, third grade teachers at Charles England have begun to take their students on virtual field trips.

“They’re going to get to experience this like the real Disney experience, a little magic on their days,” said Valeria Sotelo, one of the teachers who helped craft the idea.

She and her fellow teachers have taken around 70 or so third graders to space, the zoo, and on Friday they added Disney World to their list of vacation destinations.

Sotelo explained that these field trips have been a “mental break” for students. “Let’s have some fun. Let’s continue to learn, and do new things in a fun way to keep you motivated,” she said.

On Friday, she and other teachers played videos posted online of various rides at Disney World, and events like the parade down Main Street, or the fireworks show at night.

During these events, teachers also have snuck in math problems and social skill exercises to keep their students in a constant state of educational growth.

Michelle Boutazar, another third grade teacher, described it as a way to present the material in a different environment.

“When they’re stuck in front of a computer, anything you can do to make them laugh is more engaging than just presenting the material over and over again,” Boutazar said.

For the teachers and the students, these field trips are to places they’ve never been to before, or may never get a chance to experience. This is why it is so important to Sotelo and her colleagues to fully engage the students in such a way.

“Maybe you can have that experience, at least I can say, ‘I know what that looks like, I’ve seen that before,’” Sotelo said.