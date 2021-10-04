Everyone needs their Coffee, right? What about 100 pounds of Coffee?

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — You need a pick me up this morning? Coffee may be the pup for you!

Coffee is an 8-year-old bull mastiff mix. He’s over 100 pounds! He’s a super friendly boy who loves attention but don’t let his goofy demeanor fool you, he’s a smart one too!

He knows sit, and shake, and even switches paws for his shake if asked!

He’s really best suited to being an only pet. He loves people and just wants to be the center of your world. He has yet to meet someone and not become their best friend.

Coffee is just waiting for the person to be his best friend…forever!

If you are interested in meeting Coffee, please contact Guilford County Animal Services at (336) 641-3401 or http://petadoption.guilfordcountync.gov to set up an appointment today!