Eight new businesses to open in downtown Greensboro in 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As many business owners are forced to close their doors, several will launch new ventures in downtown Greensboro in 2021.

This year, Oh Goodness Bakery and Luxe Seafood and Cocktails opened their doors. Bourbon Bowl, Lewis & Elm Street Wine Bar, Seafood Destiny, Radici, Savor the Moment Bakery, One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar all plan to open in 2021.

“We renovated everything from floors to restrooms to walls, a lot of cosmetic but it’s a beautiful atmosphere,” said Toby Leasure, the owner of One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar. The new business moved in to the former location of Greene Street Nightclub.

Leasure said renovations started more than a year ago. The space is ready, but he plans to wait longer before opening.

“I don’t want to open at limited capacity and kind of lose the buzz of the grand opening, we also want to keep our clients safe,” he explained.

Oh Goodness Bakery opened in September. Business owners Shayna and Jesse Wesselink said Thursday launching in a pandemic has been far from easy, but rewarding.

“Opening day for us will probably be etched in our memory forever,” Shayna Wesselink said.

The business is closed for several weeks after a positive COVID-19 case in their household, something the couple prepared for.

“We knew the risks, and we knew it was probable we would have to shut down at some point,” Jesse Wesselink said.

The couple started the low-carb and gluten-free bakery with realistic expectations. They were able to buy equipment from businesses that closed or scaled down, and skipped furnishings like tables and chairs.

“That would have been a big waste of money for us that we didn’t even do. Knowing what you’re getting into is a good thing,” Jesse Wesselink said.

For future business owners, Jesse Wesselink said 2021 might bring more barriers, but less competition.

“You have to look at where you are and what you have, and make decisions that are unique to you,” he said.