Efforts underway to restore historic McCray School in Alamance County

The McCray School located on Highway 62 in Alamance County looks simple, but inside there’s true history. The one-room classroom is where Black students sat decades ago.

“Just seeing those old books, the flag that only had 48 stars, this was a time when the world was just completely different,” said Shineece Sellars, executive director of the African American Cultural Arts and History Center.

The rich history is why Alamance-Burlington school board members want to preserve the structure and voted to allow renovations.

“It’s in a lot better shape than I thought. There is something in the back, we got a leak back there inside we’ll have to address,” said Dale Aaron, owner of Calland’s Historical Restoration.

“We want the community to come together to help raise funds to preserve it as well as those with the skills of renovation to be able to assist us in this effort,” said Patsy Simpson, Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education member.

Right now crews are making a list of needed repairs and coming up with a price tag to do the work. Renovations are expected to begin in May.