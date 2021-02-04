Effort underway in Guilford County to distribute 5,000 boxes of food to families in need

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The need for food is not slowing down.

“What we are seeing every day, every week is new people arriving needing assistance,” said Eric Aft, with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, which is part of a larger network helping get more food to families. “We are distributing about 45 to 50 tons of food a week which is about a 30 percent increase in what we would have seen prior to the pandemic.”

That network is helping areas like Guilford County, which received more than $250,000 from the Cares Act to help distribute 5,000 boxes of food over 10 biweekly drop-offs.

“Every other week we will distribute food to churches and YMCA in Greensboro and then move to High Point,” said Guilford County Commissioner Carolyn Coleman.

She’s leading the effort to distribute 500 boxes at a time with meats, non-perishables, and freezer bags to help store the food.

“Our goal is having people eat and not worry about how they are going to pay their bills,” she said.

The food distribution will start this Saturday at noon at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Martin Luther King, Junior Drive. It’s first-come, first-serve.