Eden Drive-In Theater reopens with strict social distancing rules

EDEN, NC. — The Eden Drive-In Theater reopened Friday evening under strict social distancing rules.

“We were supposed to open up the first weekend of March and of course with everything that happened we weren’t able to and then we put a special request in with the governor’s office and the way the governor put it is ‘you’re not essential but as long as you follow these social distancing guidelines you can open up,'” said Tim Robertson, co-owner of Eden Drive-In Theater.

The theater is not part of the Phase One reopening of North Carolina, but with special permission reopened with six-feet-apart spaces for cars and some areas closed off. Cars lined up as early as four o’clock to get in line.

“We just figured, get here early as possible, be first in line and get the best spot here. It is the best thing to go out and see a movie. I know we’ve all been getting a little stir crazy inside the house” said Tolan Wade, who was first in line for the reopening.

People traveled from all over the Triad and likely beyond to support the theater and get out of the house safely today.

“Everything is just overwhelming so coming here and being somewhere where it’s spaced out and you still get to have fun, do something from back in the old days and relax is just awesome” said Jarelis Hayworth, who drove from Kernersville.

“I’m excited to be out and actually be on a date. We used to go on dates a lot, so to be on an actual date out somewhere is nice not to be stuck in the house anymore,” said Leah Canter, who drove from Lexington with her husband.

Even Kathy Brefka, an Eden local who is more at risk, felt safe coming out to the drive in tonight.

“I’m considered in the high-risk category because I have a heart condition so I’ve been in the house for a while and it’s just great to get out and even though I can’t communicate with a lot of people, to see a lot of people and see a movie,” Brefka said.

The drive-in showed two movies Friday night, and will be back Saturday with more. Next week they will be open with showings Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The cost is $7 for an adult and $5 for children. The Eden Drive-In is located at 106 Fireman Club Road.