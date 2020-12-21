‘Easily enticed by a handful of treats’; Meet Walter, our Pet of the Week

Walter is a cat looking for his furever home and would love to show his appreciation if you can provide him one. Walter is a handsome, brown-eyed orange and white young man who is both charming and independent. While he is not immediately inclined to cuddle with a human, he can easily be enticed by a handful of treats.

Walter is willing to sit in a lap when he is in the mood and loves to be brushed. He is curious and playful, and has never seen an open door that is not an invitation for exploration.

Walter enjoys engaging with toys, gets along with the other cats at AARF House and is very entertaining to observe. He especially enjoys climbing and likes to place himself high atop whatever the tallest available structure happens to be. He is apt to do well in a home with or without other cats, where he will get a lot of attention, while being given the space to settle into the treasured family member he is meant to be.

Walter is litterbox trained, neutered, and up to date on his shots. His adoption fee is $125.

To inquire about Walter or to put in an application please go to aarfws.org.