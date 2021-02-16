‘Eager to please’ Leeroy loves fetch, getting his energy out and could love you too!

Meet Leroy! Leroy is a 1-year-old, 41-pound pit mix. Leroy is a very active fella who will need someone to help him release his energy daily. He loves to play fetch and will occasionally get a cute case of the zoomies. Leroy is really eager to please you and is a very quick learner. He’s currently working on his basic commands. Leroy will be neutered. He is also heartworm negative and up to date on vaccines. His adoption fee has been sponsored in full! If you are interested, please fill out an application and the Randolph County Animal Shelter will contact you if you are approved!

Due to COVID-19, the shelter is only going to be available by appointment! 

