Drive-thru graduations kick off in Guilford County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The first group of high school seniors in Guilford County had their drive-thru graduation ceremony Tuesday.

Walking across a stage and being handed a diploma are rites of passage for high school graduates. At UNCG and North Carolina A&T, it was no different.

“It feels amazing. I’m really excited that I got to have the opportunity to even though it wasn’t necessarily ideal, I still got to do it,” Makayla Williams said.

Williams is now a graduate of the STEM Early College at A&T. The face coverings and line of cars were minor details.

“I wasn’t really concerned about if I could walk across the stage or prom or anything like that. I just really wanted to make sure that everybody stayed safe,” Williams said.

“I’m excited that we were able to pull this together for them. We know this has been an unprecedented time,” Keisha Brown said.

Brown just completed her first year as principal of UNCG’s Middle College.

“We know that seniors have been at home under this pandemic so we’re excited to celebrate with them today,” Brown said.

Williams sees the silver lining. She’s excited to attend NC A&T in the fall to study animal science and Spanish.