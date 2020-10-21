Downtown Greensboro to celebrate Halloween early with socially-distant experiences for all ages

GREENSBORO, N.C. – There will be two unique experiences in Downtown Greensboro this Saturday, Oct. 24.
Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI), is partnering with local business owners to provide a safe, socially-distant way for ghosts and goblins of all ages to enjoy Halloween while taking the necessary precautions.
Enjoy these two experiences in Downtown Greensboro Saturday:
- Shop, Sip and Stroll (12-9 p.m.): Come downtown for the Trunk or Treat and then stick around for more fun throughout downtown as local shops and restaurants offer special sales, sips and treats. View the full list of participating businesses.
- Open Streets (5-11 p.m.): Enjoy a pedestrian-friendly Elm Street (from market Street to Lewis Street). Dine al fresco and shop local retailers. Click here for a listing of participating businesses.
“DGI will continue to think creatively in how we can create a safe environment downtown for our visitors, while helping our restaurants and retailers survive during this incredibly challenging time. We appreciate the public’s support in shopping local now and as we approach the holiday season,” said Zack Matheny, President and CEO, Downtown Greensboro Inc.