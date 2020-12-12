Downtown Greensboro roads closed this weekend for drive-thru balloon event

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Several downtown streets will be closed Saturday and Sunday for Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s Balloon Regatta, taking place from 12 to 4 p.m. both days.

The following streets will be closed to all but event traffic:

Church Street from Lindsey Street to Washington Street from 7 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday.

East Market Street from Davie Street to Church Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

East Friendly Avenue from Murrow Boulevard to Davie Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The drive-thru Balloon Regatta features 17 famous parade balloons and live entertainment such as Greensboro Ballet Nutcracker performers, Community Theatre of Greensboro Wizard of Oz actors, Triad Stage A Christmas Carol actors, Disney princesses and Strolling Carolers.

The Regatta route will begin at Greensboro Children’s Museum and run down Church Street to the Depot.

To drive home the Regatta theme, visitors are encouraged to decorate their cars in their holiday finest.

The Balloon Regatta is sponsored by the Guilford Merchants Association, City of Greensboro, Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, TowneBank and Arch MI.