Downtown Greensboro Davie Street pedestrian-friendly project underway

GREENSBORO, N.C. — City officials are looking to make part of downtown Greensboro more pedestrian-friendly.

The Davie Streetscape project will have new sidewalks extended up to 12 feet, landscaping, lighting, bicycle facilities, and signs.

More trees will be added as well as more walkable and bikeable passageways for a place that people want to visit and linger.

The multi-million-dollar project is being paid through Community and Economic Development bonds passed by the voters in 2016.

The Streetscape will run through Davie Street, McGee Street, and Friendly Avenue. February 1 Place will also be getting an uplift.

This project will also give more foot traffic to small businesses in the area, helping boot the economy.

The Greensboro Department of Transportation scheduled an opportunity for people to view plans and talk to city staff, Tuesday, April 27, from 3 to 6 p.m.

The meeting will be in the parking lot on the southeast corner of East Market and Davie streets.

People that would like to attend must RSVP.