Downtown Greensboro businesses see influx of customers thanks to Friday Night Live concert series

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Businesses in downtown Greensboro saw an influx of foot traffic Friday thanks to the return of several popular outdoor events.

Community members helped the new Lee Wrangler flagship store celebrate its grand opening Friday in downtown Greensboro with the Friday Night Live concert series.

Lee Wrangler sponsored the event, which will be every Friday during August from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

CEO and President of Kontoor Brands Scoot Baxter said bringing the community together is what makes Greensboro home.

“We wanted to do something for the community, so it’s really important to us because we are headquartered here, and we were founded here right on Elm Street in 1904. To have our flagship store be half a block from where we were founded and half a mile from where our headquarters is, it’s really important to us because we want the community to be involved. We want our employees to have a place, a shop, we want to bring products in from around the world so the folks of Greensboro can see what Kontoor is doing globally,” Baxter said.

The event comes as businesses still try to recover from revenue losses from the pandemic.

Trey Thurman is a waiter at Bonchon on Elm Street and said they were excited to see what new customers they will attract with the outdoor concert right next door.

“Definitely will help the business with just the foot traffic. Everybody being able to see Bonchon as they’re going to see the concert will definitely help bring new customers in,” Thurman said.