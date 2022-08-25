(WGHP) — Getting ready for school is all about anticipating what is coming. Amy Pepin helps busy parents build systems to keep their home organized.

Paper clutter usually happens for two reasons– you don’t know if it should be kept or tossed so you keep “it just in case,” or you have no place to put it. A designated space helps you limit how much you keep. When papers come in, you know exactly where to put them.

Home Management Binders: Binders are for short-term papers that we need to keep and reference or papers we need to take action on. For example, under the ‘school’ tab of your binder, you place all papers from parent-teacher meetings. Now, during Teacher Appreciation Week, you will know exactly what to gift your teacher because you kept her list of favorites.

Memory Bins: Covers your kids from baby to 12th grade. Any papers that we clean out from backpacks will be stored in the appropriate year in the memory bin. Large artwork that does not fit in memory bins is stored in portfolio folders.

Amy has details on how to create your binder, and links to her favorite binder products, on her website.

