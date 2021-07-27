Don’t let Hugo’s model looks fool you, he’s not here to steal your girl, just your heart!

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — They tell us Hugo’s pictures do not do him justice, but just look at how gorgeous he is!

Hugo is a fun-loving, spunky 5-year-old Catahoula Cattle Dog mix with a beautiful brindle coat. He loves walks, playing with toys, cuddles and sniffing out new smells.

Hugo is a long-timer having come in March. He really is ready for his new family!

Hugo was heartworm positive but he has completed his treatments, thanks to the generosity of the Have a Heart Fund.

If you are interested in meeting Hugo you can call the shelter at (336) 641-3401 or visit the Guilford County website to set up a virtual appointment.