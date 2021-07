RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bubbly girl is seeking a family to call her own.

Meet Fancy!



Fancy is a two-year-old, fifty-pound Lab mix. She loves to play with other dogs and going on walks with her people.

She is up to date on vaccines and is heartworm negative. Fancy’s adoption fee has been partially sponsored and is now $50.00!



If you’d like to meet Fancy, go to the Randolph County website to fill out an application. The Animal Shelter is seeing people by appointment only.