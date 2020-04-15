Donation allows Winston-Salem restaurant to provide 300 meals for officers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — If there’s any profession where workers don’t have time to get a meal, first responders undoubtedly would rank near the top. So, when Bib’s Downtown in Winston-Salem was approached about providing hundreds of meals to their police department, they jumped at the opportunity to help the officers, the community and themselves in the process.

“Just something that we were very, very honored and very happy to help with,” said Mark Little, owner and pitmaster of Bib’s Downtown.

Little says he was approached by frequent customer and entrepreneur Ben Sutton about cooking 300 meals for Winston-Salem police officers. On Tuesday, Little and his staff hit the grills and smokers to show their gratitude for those sworn to protect their city.

“We’re out here, the medical professionals are out here, so that everybody else can stay home,” Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said.

Starting around noon on Tuesday, Bib’s handed out the first 160 meals to officers who stopped by.

“We get to feed the whole shift for the whole day,” Little said.

With more officers showing up at 5 and 9 p.m., as shifts switched out, Little was able to show his thanks through something he considers supremely intimate.

“There’s nothing more personal than to feed someone,” he said.

Thompson says it was just one of many acts that are happening throughout the city, as Little says, “we’re all struggling,” in trying to adjust to a new normal.

“This happens for the Winston-Salem Police Department throughout the year,” Thompson added. “It’s just that now that we’re going through this international pandemic, we’re having it happen more often, and for people to truly come out and show their support of the work that we’re doing.”

Through a monetary donation from Sutton, he provided much more than a few hundred meals.

“Quite frankly, it’s priceless,” Thompson said. “For us, it shows another example of the generosity of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.”

Plus, it further ensures that officers will be there to answer the call, even without us having to dial 9-1-1.

“The men and women [in the police department] will be paying it forward as we have in the past,” Thompson said.