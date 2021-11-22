Does your life need some tortitude? A tortally awesome cat might be for you

STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — This girl has a lot of tortitude!

Whoozie came to Red Dog Farm from the shelter after her owners surrendered her because she had special dietary needs. She is a sweet girl who loves pets. She’s 7 years old and spayed.

While Whoozie really wants to be the queen of the castle (again, tortitude!) she can get along with some chill pals; cat-friendly dogs and cats who are happy to just keep it laid back.

Whoozie was declawed when she was younger, so she needs an indoor only home, and she does have special dietary needs. She is spayed, microchipped and fully vaccinated.

If you have room in your home for this tortally awesome little girl, visit Red Dog Farm.