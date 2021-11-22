Gifts for Kids Web Banner 2021

Does your life need some tortitude? A tortally awesome cat might be for you

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — This girl has a lot of tortitude!

Whoozie came to Red Dog Farm from the shelter after her owners surrendered her because she had special dietary needs. She is a sweet girl who loves pets. She’s 7 years old and spayed.

  • Whoozie is our Pet of the Week

While Whoozie really wants to be the queen of the castle (again, tortitude!) she can get along with some chill pals; cat-friendly dogs and cats who are happy to just keep it laid back.

Whoozie was declawed when she was younger, so she needs an indoor only home, and she does have special dietary needs. She is spayed, microchipped and fully vaccinated.

If you have room in your home for this tortally awesome little girl, visit Red Dog Farm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter