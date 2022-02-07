Do you need someone to sit and binge your shows with? Reggy is the dog for you!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A real fan-favorite is our Pet of the Week today!

Meet Reggy. The staff at Guilford Animal Services just love Reggy and his sweet wagging tail.

That tail? Well, he’s a world champion wagger. No one wags as hard and fast as Reggy. Just baby talk him a little and you’ll see. It’s a supersonic happiness machine.





Reggie is our Pet of the Week!

Reggy’s an artist. An indoorsy pup. He’d much rather sit on the couch watching his shows (look, the new season of “Cobra Kai” is out! He’s got pup-priorities!) than go out exploring nature, (where bugs live? No thanks!) so if you’re the type who likes a buddy to lay around with, Reggy is your pup! A leisurely walk every day is about all he needs.

This boy is a master manipulator. Those sweet puppy eyes are a weapon and he will use them to get extra pillows or cuddles. He’s weak for a fluffy bed.





The folks at animal services recommend setting up a dog-to-dog meeting if you have another dog in the house. Reggy can be picky about his puppy pals, so letting them meet first to see if they take to each other would be the best.

This pup is a fantastic, sweet boy and he deserves a home that loves him and his supersonic tail. And will let him stay up to date on all his shows.