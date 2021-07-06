Do you like long walks through the woods, lots of snuggles and chew toys? Mosley is the boy for you!

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Take a look at the handsome little fellow right here. This is Mosley, a 2-year-old who is going to make a great pal to some lucky family who loves to play and hike.

Despite his serious face, Mosley is a total goof who loves to play! He especially loves squeaky toys, so if you have a few of those for him, he’ll be in heaven!

Mosley is already housebroken, and he’s crate trained as well. He’s still learning some of his other commands, like sit and stay, but he’s ready to learn if you’re willing to teach him.

Long walks are a must, and Mosley even went on a long mountain hike recently, and he did great! If you’re looking for a hiking buddy, Mosley might be the dog for you.

If you’d like to meet Mosley, visit Burlington Animal Services’ website at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets to schedule an appointment today!