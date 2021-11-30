Do you have room in your pack for Benji?

STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you need a new pal for your pack?

Benji is a sweet lab/pointer mix on the hunt for a forever home! He is crate trained, housebroken and listens well!

He absolutely loves being around people. He’s never really interacted with cats, and while he socializes well with other dogs, he needs to be the only dog in his new home full-time. Clearly, trips to the dog park aren’t out of the question, though.

He is still learning how to walk on his leash, so he pulls a little bit, but he’s a smart boy who will probably pick it up pretty quick with some patience and love!

You can apply to adopt Benji at reddogfarm.com. His adoption fee is $225.00. He’s neutered, up to date on all of his vaccinations and heartworm negative.