Do you have a sunny window to share with a sweet kitty looking for her forever home?

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC — Meet Elise! This sweet cat came to the Davidson County Animal Shelter as a stray. Now she’s the height of fashion, obviously.

Elise is 2 years old and a really friendly girl, though she’ll always let you know when she’s done being petted! All she really wants is a nice warm place to watch the birds outside.

She would do best as the only pet in the house, as she isn’t much for sharing her humans!

Her adoption fee is $75 and it includes her vaccines, spay and a microchip. She is FiV negative.

If you think Elise has a place by your window and in your heart, contact the Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336)-357-0805.